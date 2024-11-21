State regulators solicit public feedback on new PFAS groundwater standards

North Carolina regulators have requested public feedback on proposed standards for PFAS, PFOS and GenX. The standards are the same as interim limits that the Division of Water Quality set a few weeks ago .

Groundwater limits help people understand the relative health risks of pollutants.

The nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council called the proposed standard “an important first step.” The group also said a “class-based approach” that regulated the range of over 14,000 PFAS-related chemicals would better protect drinking water sources.

PFAS can persist in the environment for years and years, polluting water and cause various health effects.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality will accept comments by mail or via email until the end of the year. The mailing address is:

NC DEQ Division of Water Resources

Planning Section, 1611 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-1611

