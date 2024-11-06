Traffic could be flowing on I-40 in far-western North Carolina by New Year's

The state Department of Transportation now has a tentative reopening date for I-40 in both directions at the Tennessee-North Carolina border.

Flood waters from Helene washed out the freeway more than a month ago. More than 40 miles of I-40 have been closed at the border.

Major flooding on the Pigeon River destroyed the interstate in four spots, forcing drivers to take hours' worth of detours. Now, NCDOT says its goal is to open one lane of traffic in each direction by New Year's Day.

“Opening one lane in both directions reestablishes critical connectivity for the transport of good and services to and through mountains,” NCDOT engineer Wanda Payne said in a news release. “Like many things in our area, it will not be like it was for a long time, but it will be better than we’ve had in recent weeks.”

Engineers say the lanes will likely be very narrow and require drivers to go no more than 40 miles per hour.

“We are optimistic that our contract partners can complete the work, establish one narrow lane in each direction and create a safe work zone for the long-term restoration,” Payne said. “We are working to open I-40 when it is safe, and it will be tight conditions for everybody. But if everybody is patient, everybody can get through.”

NCDOT is paying a contractor $8.5 million for the temporary repairs. Total damages from Helene are estimated to be around $53 billion.

