Democrat Mo Green wins state superintendent’s race

Democratic candidate Mo Green has defeated Republican candidate Michele Morrow in the race to lead North Carolina’s public schools. Early Wednesday morning, Green had won 51% of the vote.

"The work does not end here," Green said in a statement. "It’s now upon us to put forth and implement our bold vision, direction, and plan for NC public schools. Our children and the future of our state depend on it."

North Carolina’s superintendent of public instruction implements education laws and oversees a $13 billion budget for public schools. The position leads a staff of about 2,000 employees and contractors at the Department of Public Instruction and works with the state board of education and state lawmakers to advocate for education policies.

Green is a former superintendent of Guilford County Schools, leading the state’s third largest school district for seven years. He has also served as a school board attorney and administrator at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and as executive director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, which funds many education initiatives.

Green cast the election as a race for the “very soul of public education.” He campaigned on advocating for increased public school funding and higher teacher pay; improving school safety and mental health support for students; and celebrating public schools and revering teachers.

On the campaign trail, Green contrasted his experience and “belief” in public schools with his opponent Michele Morrow, who has called public schools “indoctrination centers” and said some teachers are “groomers.”

Morrow is a former homeschool teacher and nurse, who gained national attention for her past social media posts. She once called for the execution of prominent Democrats, including former president Barack Obama — which she later said was a joke. Online, she has promoted Q-Anon conspiracy theories, called Islam a “political cult,” and suggested that the “plus” in LGBTQ+ stands for pedophilia.

Morrow attended protests outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A supporter of Donald Trump, Morrow spread the falsehood that the 2020 election results were rigged in favor of Democrats.

In a statement shared by her campaign, Morrow vowed to continue advocating for public schools.

"Many may say that we lost this fight. But I say this fight has just begun," Morrow wrote. "The election for superintendent may be over, but the need for safe schools and education excellence remains. Our new superintendent made it very clear throughout his campaign that he has no intention of changing anything. His mantra was 'celebrate' the current system as it is."

Green's campaign significantly outraised Morrow, with $2.9 million in donations by mid-October compared to her $370,000. His boost in donations far outpaced past spending for this office and allowed him to buy TV ads that featured Morrow's social media posts.

Green will be the first Democrat to hold the office since former three-term State Superintendent June Atkinson was defeated in 2016.

In January, Green will take over the seat currently held by Republican Catherine Truitt, a one-term incumbent whom Morrow narrowly defeated in the primary election.

The North Carolina Association of Educators congratulated Green on his win in a written statement from its president Tamika Walker Kelly.

"Educators, alongside parents and voters, rejected extremism and prioritized a vision for public schools that supports all students, parents, teachers, and public school personnel," Walker Kelly wrote. "With his extensive experience and passion for public education, we are confident that we have a strong partner to help strengthen and improve education for the millions of children in our public schools."

