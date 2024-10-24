Calling all boaters: Volunteers needed to remove storm debris from Lake Norman, rivers

This story first appeared in WFAE's Climate News newsletter. You can sign up here to get this news first.

The Catawba River flooded during Hurricane Helene, collecting tons of storm debris that are now settling in waterways. This poses a hazard to humans and critters alike, especially as materials like plastic, tires and Styrofoam degrade slowly in the river.

The nonprofits Catawba Riverkeeper and North Carolina Wildlife Federation are organizing cleanups in the central Catawba River Basin. Although some organic debris will naturally settle and become fish habitat, many pieces of trash pose a threat to boats and swimmers as they sink below the surface.

“We’re talking about seeing pontoons detached from boats, like the actual pontoons themselves, just floating in places or shoved up on the shoreline,” said Kaity D’Angelo, volunteer and community science manager for the Catawba Riverkeeper.

Surplus gunk and junk in the reservoirs also strain water treatment plants, which must work harder to remove pollutants from local drinking water.

The first cleanup is scheduled for this Saturday on Lake Norman. Volunteers with or without boats are encouraged to sign up, according to Tim Gestwicki, chief executive officer of the N.C. Wildlife Federation.

“Boat owners are critical to be able to ferry folks to different locations, and then to bring that refuse back to the staging areas,” Gestwicki said.

Gestwiki anticipated pulling as much as 30 tons of debris from the lake — about the weight of two semi-trucks. The Wildlife Federation also contracted commercial boats to move large debris, such as docks, boats and parts of buildings.

You can also help by identifying sites where trash has accumulated on the Catawba Riverkeeper Pollution & Debris Reporter .

This first wave of cleanups foreshadows the months of work ahead for organizations like Catawba Riverkeeper and the N.C. Wildlife Federation.

“It's daunting, but we're ready to attack and get in there and start restoring,” Gestwicki said.

Sign up for Saturday’s cleanup with the NC Wildlife Federation .