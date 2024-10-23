A first-of-its-kind garden comes to life at UNC-Chapel Hill in testimony to NC's Native presence

Lying nestled in the plants and trees across the street from the UNC American Indian Center is a project more than four years in the making, finally coming to fruition.

An American Indian Cultural Garden is being constructed just a 10-minute walk from UNC-Chapel Hill landmarks, like the Old Well. The American Indian Center said that students had expressed an “overwhelming” need for such a space. The cultural garden is meant to become a space that recognizes and affirms Indigenous presence throughout the state, with plans to incorporate culturally important plants, ceremonial spaces, and art. It will be the first garden of its kind at a public university in North Carolina.

The pertinence of plants

The cultural garden is a collaboration between the UNC American Indian Center and the North Carolina Botanical Garden . While talks for such a space had been ongoing for years, 2019 marked the beginning of transforming those talks into a reality.

In February 2020, the American Indian Center and the N.C. Botanical Garden held its first workshop for the cultural garden. There, students, faculty, and leaders of the state’s tribal communities came together to discuss their visions for what such a space could look like, and what purposes it could serve.

Courtesy of Darlene Graham / Submitted Image The Healing Green Space's corn stalks were left leaning at drastic angles after Tropical Storm Debby in August.

With her own garden experience, Waccamaw Siouan elder Darlene Graham, 66, has been one of many providing input at listening sessions for the new garden, sometimes making a two-hour trip up the road from Bolton, N.C.

Back home in Columbus County, Graham helped establish the Healing Green Space on Waccamaw Siouan tribal lands to grow native, sacred, and medicinal plants.

The green space is a garden featuring plants like sassafras, mullein, and the Three Sisters, which are corn, beans, and squash symbiotically growing together. The tall corn stalks weren’t doing as well this year as they had in years prior, according to Graham. They were left leaning at drastic angles shortly after Tropical Storm Debby in August, yet their root systems remained planted firm.

“That corn tells so much about who we are,” Graham said. “How we stood the resistance of time, how we are still here even through the difficulties that we had. That corn tells that story within itself, once you listen to it.”

Sophie Mallinson / WUNC Waccamaw Siouan elder Darlene Graham braids sweetgrass outside the Healing Green Space she helped develop. With her own garden experience, Graham has been one of many providing input at listening sessions for the American Indian Cultural Garden.

Graham said that the Healing Green Space has awakened within herself what she described as a gift of traditional knowledge.

“That Healing Green Space connects us to who we are,” Graham said. “When people said, ‘You didn't exist,’ the plants say we did, and we do. We still exist. It has helped us deal with a lot of historical trauma, and the same will be with the garden in Chapel Hill.”

From Conceptual to Concrete

Groundbreaking on the American Indian Cultural Garden happened last year on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus, across from the American Indian Center on Wilson Street. A current garden already inhabits much of the space: the Carolina Community Garden , which aims to make fresh produce accessible to University employees. The new cultural garden will wrap around and envelop the community garden.

In July, the cultural garden was still in the early stages of development. It didn’t look like much — yet. Some gravel on the ground laid out half a walkway. But, the associate director of the American Indian Center, Marissa Carmi, has big plans.

The back right of the garden will have a ceremonial gathering space, with boulder seating around a central fire pit. Carmi has also been brainstorming how to incorporate public art and a water feature.

“There's a very, very wet area that holds a lot of water,” Carmi said. “We've been talking about what we could feature back there that is representative of the more low-lying wetlands of the East.”

Sophie Mallinson / WUNC While completing some preemptive pruning of trees in the cultural garden, N.C. Botanical Garden’s horticulture director Daniel Stern noticed growing pecans. One goal for the garden is to build its programming around the seasonality of the space, hosting activities related to the plants in bloom.

Like any good garden, it will showcase various plants. Those will be native, sacred or otherwise important to native communities. Some of the plants were already in the space: a dogwood tree will serve as a prayer tree; cedars in the area are part of the four sacred medicines in Native practices. There are pecan trees throughout, with green nuts beginning to grow in bunches.

“When this pecan tree drops a bunch of pecans, it would be really fun to have some type of event around that,” Carmi said. “Pecans shells can be used for different types of Native crafts, so we could do programming with that. We will be working with the garden in its seasonality. When it produces, when it gives, that's when we're going to build the programming around it.”

Around $164,000 have gone into the garden’s development, according to the Botanical Garden, with funding from organizations like the Mellon Foundation, the Triangle Community Foundation, the Jandy Ammons Foundation, and the Jessie Ball duPont Fund.

While unique, Carmi said that the garden is part of a growing movement for a return to Indigenous expertise on land stewardship and conservation. She said that she hopes the garden helps Native students, staff, and faculty feel welcome on campus. And, in addition to being a gathering and meditative space, Carmi said that she wants it to be an educational one too. Through the art and plants, she said, the garden can highlight the diversity of native communities across the south, and how similar resources may be used differently.

“Native people are everywhere, and sometimes it doesn't seem that way,” Carmi said. “That's what makes things like the garden really significant. It brings visibility to a population that is often rendered invisible, even though Native people are everywhere.”

North Carolina has the largest American Indian population east of the Mississippi River, with eight state-recognized tribes: the Coharie, the Eastern Band of Cherokee, the Haliwa-Saponi, the Lumbee, the Meherrin, the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, the Sappony, and the Waccamaw Siouan. The state is also home to the Tuscarora Nation, based in Robeson County.

1 of 5 — 1danielle.png Danielle Hiraldo, UNC American Indian Center director Sophie Mallinson / WUNC 2 of 5 — 2zoey NEWEST.png Zoey Locklear, Carolina Indian Circle president Sophie Mallinson / WUNC 3 of 5 — 3jesalyn.png Jesalyn Keziah, Triangle Native American Society executive director Sophie Mallinson / WUNC 4 of 5 — 4catherine NEWEST.png Catherine Oxendine, UNC junior Sophie Mallinson / WUNC 5 of 5 — 5larry NEWEST.png Larry Chavis, Former UNC American Indian Center director Sophie Mallinson / WUNC

Starting to Feel Like Something

Last month, many of the cultural garden’s local trees received some preemptive pruning from Daniel Stern, the N.C. Botanical Garden’s horticulture director.

Stern has been in charge of using community input to transform the conceptual design for the garden into something more specific and construction-ready. That can consist of decisions like whether shade should be provided by trees or structures in some areas, or where the garden’s boulders should be sourced from. He said that this project has been unique in comparison to others due to the immense cultural considerations put into the design elements.

“This trope of the snake eating its own tail, that's one of the inspirations behind the sinewy walkway that takes people through this space,” Stern said. “So, we're keeping the aesthetics very naturalistic here, and sourcing a lot of this material locally. A lot of this is about really bringing out the beauty of here as well, this particular place.”

For the past year, Stern has helped transform the space from one overrun by invasive plants into an open canvas.

“It's starting to feel like something,” Stern said. “I'm excited that we're breaking ground and moving forward.”

It felt like something for Waccamaw Siouan elder Darlene Graham too. After a recent personal loss in Chapel Hill brought her back to the area, Graham found herself visiting the garden. She said that just looking at all it will grow to be, she knows it will serve as a sense of home and remembrance for visitors, and something more, too.

“That garden is going to bring a peace that surpasses all understanding,” Graham said.

According to the UNC American Indian Center, the garden’s infrastructure — things like the pathway, seating and fences — should be completed this fall, with community planting sessions later in the year and an opening celebration come spring. But even then, the center said, a garden is never really done. This one is an ever-growing labor of love.