Conflicts between black bears and people rise in western NC after Helene

North Carolina wildlife officials say that since Helene, they have received an increase of reports of bear and human conflicts in the western part of the state, particularly Asheville and Black Mountain.

"We're seeing an increased availability of unsecured trash, unintended donation drop off sites, as well as just the attractiveness of rotting food, particularly in homes and businesses that were damaged by the hurricane," - Colleen Olfenbuttel, N.C. Wildlife Commission

Black bears are already active during the month of October as they prepare for hibernation, said Colleen Olfenbuttel, black bear and furbearer biologist at the N.C. Wildlife Commission. Bear sightings in western North Carolina are likely due to several factors related to Helene's impact in the area.

"With the impacts on infrastructure, on government services, we're seeing an increased availability of unsecured trash, unintended donation drop off sites, as well as just the attractiveness of rotting food, particularly in homes and businesses that were damaged by the hurricane," Olfenbuttel said.

State wildlife officials are urging residents to drive with caution throughout the month of October due to collisions with black bears. There are an average of about 250 reports of bear collisions for this time a year, according to the State Wildlife Resources Commission.

"Bears are moving around the landscape quite a bit, looking for food, getting ready for winter. It's also a time of year where it gets dark early," said Olfenbuttel. "So you have people that in the summertime, they're driving home when it was still daylight out and they could see. Now they're driving home at night, and it's going to be much harder for them to see that black bear."

Olfenbuttel added there's more than 20,000 bears across North Carolina, with more than half in the eastern part of the state. To prevent bear encounters, she recommends securing entry points to homes, putting padlocks on outdoor freezers and refrigerators, and finding a secure place for garbage, like a shed or garage.