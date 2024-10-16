Hedingham families file civil litigation in 2022 mass shooting

Families of the victims of the 2022 shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood have filed a civil lawsuit against the alleged shooter and the Hedingham homeowners' association.

Sunday marked two years since a white male juvenile opened fire in Hedingham, killing five people and injuring others.

Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres was among the victims. Authorities say Torres was leaving for work when the shooting happened and tried to intervene.

Raleigh deputy police chief Rico Boyce spoke about Torres in a wreath-laying ceremony earlier this week.

"In our hearts, we believe that the police officer and the Marine in him intended to stop the violence and prevent further harm. We believe he tried to do what he was trained to do," Boyce said.

"Let us all remember his sacrifice and acknowledge his unwavering commitment to helping others," he said.

The lawsuit claims the HOA, Hedingham Community Association and its security firm were aware of complaints about the alleged shooter's behavior months before the shooting and did not properly respond.

The HOA is under new management as of this year. The lawsuit does not list any former managers by name.