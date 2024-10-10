NC Community College System rallying together to collect Helene relief supplies

The North Carolina Community College System is launching a drive to collect supplies for Helene relief.

Helene hit Western North Carolina less than two weeks ago, devastating the region . Severe flooding from the storm caused mudslides, drowned homes, and washed away roads. Some communities still don’t have access to water or power, and at least 120 people in North Carolina have died .

At least 14 community colleges in western North Carolina have been damaged by the storm. Brian Merritt is the NC Community College System’s Chief Academic Officer. He said most of the damage was minor.

“Thankfully, that’s helped them turn their employees and their students focused on helping the communities recover,” Merritt said.

The Community College System’s donation drive will last for two days, starting on Sunday, Oct. 13. Merritt said they intentionally scheduled the drive to take place during the Community College System’s biennial conference in Raleigh.

The conference will bring faculty, staff, and administrators from across the System’s 58 community colleges. Over 1600 people are expected to attend, and everyone is being encouraged to donate supplies.

“There’s so many families, not just students and employees, but community members that have lost their homes and lost everything,” Merritt said. “This conference, these 1600 people coming together, this is really going to be symbolic of an effort that is just going to begin this weekend.”

Two community colleges — Fayetteville Technical and Robeson Community College — will provide tractor-trailers to deliver the supplies. Mark Sorrells, president of Fayetteville Tech, said one trailer can hold 53-feet worth of supplies.

“So, these are the big transfer units that we’re talking about,” Sorrells said. “The presidents I've talked to said we will deploy the trucks needed to get the resources collected to those community colleges. We're going to do what it takes to make our sister campuses whole.”

The drive is also open to the public. Anyone who wants to donate supplies can drop them off at a tent in front of the Raleigh Convention Center . Public drop-off hours are 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. to noon on Monday.

Recommended donation items include:

Non-perishable food (especially canned goods with pull-top lids)

Bottled water and sports drinks

Baby supplies (diapers, formula, baby wipes)

Hygiene products (soap, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine hygiene products)

Cleaning supplies (disinfectants, trash bags, gloves)

Blankets, tarps, and flashlights

Pet food and supplies

Sorrells said there is especially a need for cleaning supplies, diapers, and batteries, which are in short supply. And as colder weather moves in, Merritt said there will also be a need for cold weather gear, heaters, and small stoves.

“They’ve got a lot of stuff right now,” Sorrells said. “What we’re concerned with is what happens three weeks, a month, six weeks down the road — when folks have turned their attention back to the normal course of life?”

Both also encourage people who don’t live near the Raleigh area to contact their local community college to see what relief efforts they are arranging. Sorrells said several collection sites are already in place at community colleges across the state.

The Community College System has also set up a fund for colleges and campus communities impacted by Helene. It will help provide “critical assistance” like restorations, recovery efforts, and resources for students, faculty, and staff. You can donate here: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/ncccf .

WUNC partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage.