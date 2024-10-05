'Wait Wait' for October 5, 2024: With Not My Job guest Kara Jackson

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Kara Jackson and panelists Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Alzo Slade, and Scaachi Koul. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

JD Meets Tim; Login Logistics; The Golden Nugget Anniversary

Panel Questions

The Sleepy Couch Conundrum

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about what’s going on with Montana rancher Arthur Schubarth, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Kara Jackson on fun parties

Kara Jackson released one of the most celebrated albums of 2023, and before that was the National Youth Poet Laureate. Her first single was "No Fun/Party," so can she answer our questions about fun parties?

Panel Questions

The Right Way To Gossip; Insta-Family; Rodent Plan B

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A New Mystery Machine; Buzzless Bubbly; Salad With A Friend

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after chicken tenders, what food innovation will we be celebrating in 50 years.

Copyright 2024 NPR