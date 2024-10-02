Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz meet for vice presidential debate

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Last night, Ohio Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz had one of the most anticipated vice presidential debates in recent memory.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

It turned out to be kind of a polite discussion. They were largely civil, noting some areas in which they agreed. They did clash over immigration, reproductive rights and the economy.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JD VANCE: If Kamala Harris has such great plans for how to address middle-class problems, then she ought to do them now, not when asking for a promotion but in the job the American people gave her 3 1/2 years ago.

INSKEEP: That's Republican JD Vance. Democrat Tim Walz painted Trump as dangerous to women's health.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TIM WALZ: This issue is what's on everyone's mind. Donald Trump put this all into motion. He brags about how great it was that he put the judges in and overturned Roe vs. Wade - 52 years of personal autonomy.

MARTIN: White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez was watching, and he's with us now to give us his thoughts about all this. Good morning, Franco.

FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Michel.

MARTIN: So this was, you know, the first introduction for many Americans who don't necessarily watch these campaigns so closely - these two candidates. What overall impression do you think they made?

ORDOÑEZ: Well, I mean, it was a very substantive debate. I mean, there were really not that many personal attacks. I mean, to me, it was clear that Vance was the more polished candidate. He was more comfortable in the spotlight, you know, batting down - back questions and critiques. Walz - he started off a little rusty but improved as time went on, especially when he was talking about that signature issue of their campaign, reproductive rights. Perhaps, though, the best moment for Walz was at the end, though, when pressing Vance directly on Trump and the 2020 election.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

WALZ: Did he lose the 2020 election?

VANCE: Tim, I'm focused on the future. Did Kamala Harris censor Americans from speaking their mind in the wake of the 2020 COVID situation? Has she tried to...

WALZ: That is a damning nonanswer.

VANCE: Has she - it's a damning nonanswer for you to not talk about censorship.

MARTIN: So let's say that that moment was a win for the Walz-Harris campaign. What about Vance? When did he succeed?

ORDOÑEZ: Vance was most effective when he repeatedly reminded those watching that while Harris and Walz talk about all these changes, Harris has had some opportunities - ample opportunities to enact those policies but hasn't.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

VANCE: Who has been the vice president for the last 3 1/2 years? And the answer is your running mate, not mine.

ORDOÑEZ: You know, that was something actually that Vance did a lot more effectively than Trump did in his debate with Harris a few weeks ago, and it's something Trump's allies wish he did more.

MARTIN: So, you know, the way a lot of people watch these debates - they don't watch the whole thing. They watch the clips.

ORDOÑEZ: Right.

MARTIN: Are there specific moments that you think will be seen over and over?

ORDOÑEZ: Yes. I mean, I think the one of Walz pressing Vance about the 2020 election is one that was positive for him. But another where he struggled - was trying to explain previous claims that he had made about travel to Hong Kong and China during the Tiananmen Square protests.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARGARET BRENNAN: Governor, just to follow up on that, the question was, can you explain...

WALZ: No, just...

BRENNAN: ...The discrepancy?

WALZ: All I said on this was - is I got there that summer and misspoke on this. So I will just - that's what I've said.

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah, it was really one of the most uncomfortable moments in the debate for him. And I'd say one for Vance was when his mic was cut off. He interrupted the moderators after they fact-checked his false claims about Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BRENNAN: And just to clarify for our viewers, Springfield, Ohio, does have a large number of Haitian migrants who have legal status - temporary protected status.

VANCE: Well, Margaret...

BRENNAN: Norah?

VANCE: But...

NORAH O'DONNELL: Thank you.

BRENNAN: Senator, we have...

VANCE: No, no, no - of course.

BRENNAN: ...So much to get to.

O'DONNELL: Thank you.

BRENNAN: Norah?

VANCE: Margaret, I think it's important because the debate...

O'DONNELL: We're going to turn now to the economy.

ORDOÑEZ: It was the only time that they muted the mics, I'll say.

MARTIN: So before we let you go, Franco, in the end, how much do you think this debate really matters to voters?

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah, I mean, I think both candidates did exactly what they intended. They found moments to relate to the audience, you know, but point out some differences between the bosses, the presidential candidates. But vice presidential candidates rarely move the needle in elections, and it's unlikely this one will either.

MARTIN: That is NPR's Franco Ordoñez. Franco, thank you.

