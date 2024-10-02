How you can help people in western NC impacted by Helene

The impacts from Helene have devastated parts of western North Carolina.

Dams broke, towns flooded, homes and businesses washed away as more than 40 trillion gallons of rain were unleashed on the Southeast U.S. The death toll in Buncombe County has climbed to 57, according to the latest figures reported Wednesday by Blue Ridge Public Radio. More than 340,000 customers were still without power Wednesday. There are significant postal service delays, which could have a big impact on early voting in the upcoming election.

Below is a brief list of how you can help folks in need:

Donate Directly

Donation Drop-Offs in the Triangle

Burial Beer Co. – 500 E Davie St #170, Raleigh

Bond Brothers Beer Company – 202 East Cedar Street, Cary

Fullsteam & Boxyard RTP – 900 Park Offices Drive, Durham

Duke Athletics Ticket Office in Scott Family Athletics Performance Center – 110 Whitford Drive in Durham – during regular business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday).

Bull City Burger and Brewery is accepting donations of bottled water, personal wipes, canned foods, baby formula, feminine products, first aid items, diapers and more at 107 E Parrish Street in Durham.

The Carolina Junior Hurricanes have set up donation bins at Invisalign Arena (111-100 Competition Ctr Dr, Morrisville) for items to be collected through Oct. 4.

If you're in central NC and want to donate items to Helene recovery, huge dropoff drives today at Charlotte Motor Speedway & North Wilkesboro Speedway. NASCAR team trucks and aircraft are all in on this. Massive logistics is what racers do. So let's use it to our advantage. pic.twitter.com/yiNjtM3FrQ — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) October 2, 2024

Blue Ridge Public Radio has a list of ways to donate and help victims too.