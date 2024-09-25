WNC Helene Weather: NC State of Emergency; ‘Don’t wait for the worst’

Editorial Note: What do storm conditions look like where you are? Take a photo and send it our way – we may publish it as part of our ongoing coverage .

As Hurricane Helene approaches North Carolina, flood watches have expanded, and tropical storm watches are now in effect for much of the western region, which is expected to experience the most severe impact.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of the storm’s approach.

“Helene threatens heavy rain, flash flooding, landslides, and damaging winds to the mountains and Piedmont areas of our state,” said Cooper. “Now is the time for North Carolinians to prepare, make sure emergency kits are up-to-date, and pay attention to the weather alerts in your area.”

Municipalities under state of emergency declarations as of Wednesday afternoon included: Buncombe, McDowell, Transylvania and Caldwell counties as well as the city of Marion.

'Catastrophic' flooding risk increase

During a noon briefing on Wednesday, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg said the latest storm track has shifted a bit further west of the Western Carolinas, which will increase rainfall intensity from Thursday night into Friday morning.

Trisha Palmer, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, emphasized the growing severity of the storm, stating, "The potential for major to catastrophic flooding over parts of Western North Carolina is looking more likely."

High-Risk Flash Flooding

Helene’s arrival comes on the heels of a stationary front already bringing rainfall to the region. “We are really concerned about these rain bands setting up even before the main tropical rain from Helene,” said Palmer, emphasizing the potential for flash flooding and landslides.

During Wednesday’s update, Palmer stressed the seriousness of the situation, pointing to the high risk for flash flooding. She noted that these high-risk days are rarely issued but are responsible for nearly 40% of all flood-related fatalities and 80% of flood-related damages.

“We don’t often see high-risk days, but when we do, they are serious. People need to stay off the roads, stay home if possible, and be prepared to act immediately,” she warned. “This is a life-threatening situation.”

Palmer also urged those in campgrounds along rivers to leave immediately. “If you live along a campground, get out,” she said. “This is not a time to stay near rivers. Emergency managers may not be able to knock on every door, so you need to act now before it’s too late.”



Major Rainfall and Flooding Risks Rise

Much of Western North Carolina is forecast to receive 8-10 inches of rain through Friday, with localized areas near the Blue Ridge Escarpment potentially seeing more than 12 inches. The French Broad River, Swannanoa River, and Pigeon River are expected to rise to moderate or major flood stages, putting riverside communities at severe risk.

“We could see flooding in Asheville and surrounding areas that rivals the devastating floods of 2004,” Palmer explained. “In some areas, it could even exceed those levels.”

The French Broad River near Asheville is expected to reach moderate flood stage, while areas like Marshall and Hot Springs could see major flooding. The Pigeon River is also forecast to rise significantly, with localized flooding expected in low-lying areas.



Landslides and High Winds a Serious Concern

In addition to flooding, heavy rainfall is expected to trigger landslides in mountain areas. According to Palmer, rainfall exceeding 10 inches or rapid bursts of 2-3 inches per hour will likely destabilize slopes, causing landslides that could impact homes and roads.

“We have a high potential for significant landslides, especially in the mountains,” Palmer said. “Anyone living in a vulnerable area should be ready to act quickly and evacuate if necessary.”

Wind gusts between 40-60 mph are also expected across Western North Carolina, with the strongest winds forecast in the mountains. Power outages and downed trees are also anticipated.



Timeline and Urgent Public Actions

Rainfall is expected to intensify Thursday night and peak between midnight and early Friday morning. Communities in Asheville, the French Broad River basin, and along the Blue Ridge Escarpment will be hardest hit. Dangerous flooding is expected to continue through the weekend as rivers remain swollen.

Palmer urged residents to prepare now: “The time to act is now. Don’t wait for the worst to happen. If you live in a flood-prone area, plan to evacuate before the water starts to rise.”

State officials advise these tips to make sure your family is personally prepared:



Have multiple ways to receive emergency information, including weather watches and warnings. Check with your city and county's emergency management services and/or local fire department.

Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on your cell phone and monitor local news outlets and the National Weather Service

Have an emergency plan. Know where you would go if you need to evacuate, especially if you live in a flood-prone area.

Gather emergency supplies or refresh your emergency kit. Visi t ReadyNC.gov for info on how to build an emergency kit.

for info on how to build an emergency kit. Never drive through flooded roadways or around barricades. Turn around. Don’t drown.

Make sure you know where to seek shelter if a tornado warning is issued for your area.

Check to see if your local emergency management office offers emergency alert services for its residents. You can visit your county government website for more information.