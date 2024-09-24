Whooping Cough returns to WNC with a new outbreak in Buncombe 

Buncombe County Health and Human Services has issued a public health alert after a significant rise in whooping cough (pertussis) cases.

Since August 12, officials say, 18 cases have been confirmed, with more still under investigation. The outbreak is primarily affecting school-age children, health leaders said in a news release on Tuesday.

Dr. Ellis Matheson, Buncombe County Health Director, said cases have been confirmed in multiple schools in the county.

"We have seen the numbers of whooping cough cases triple in the last month," she said, urging families to monitor for symptoms like runny noses and coughs. Early testing and treatment are critical to containing the spread, according to Matheson.

Whooping cough, a highly contagious respiratory infection, starts with mild symptoms but can worsen over time. Vaccines are available and the illness is particularly threatening to infants and those with weakened immune systems.

It gets its name from the "whooping" sound people make when gasping for air after coughing.

Symptoms typically develop five to 10 days after exposure but can take as long as 21 days. While whooping cough can be serious for anyone, it can be life-threatening for babies too young to be fully vaccinated, immunocompromised individuals and pregnant women.

Public health officials recommend practicing good hygiene, wearing masks if symptomatic and seeking medical attention if symptoms develop.

This is not the first time the region has dealt with a whooping cough outbreak this year. A previous outbreak began in nearby Henderson County in April and spread to Buncombe and several other counties into early summer.

Matheson said Buncombe County is working closely with schools, parents, and healthcare providers to control the outbreak and prevent further spread.

It’s recommended that the DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis) vaccine be given at 2, 4, and 6 months, at 15 through 18 months, and at 4 through 6 years.