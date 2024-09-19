Mark Robinson says he's not dropping out after bombshell CNN report, 'I'm a Black NAZI' comments

Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson on Thursday afternoon released an 80-second video in which he preemptively denied a negative report by CNN. Robinson also said he’s not dropping out of the race for governor.

North Carolina’s political world was buzzing all day Thursday over an expected report by CNN, about inappropriate things he had written online. In the story, published Thursday afternoon, CNN reported that Robinson recounted on a pornographic forum between 2008 and 2012 that he enjoyed transgender porn, peeped on women in a shower as a teenager, and called himself a Black Nazi.

In the video, Robinson denied doing anything wrong and said they are "salacious tabloid lies."

"And folks, we’ve seen this type of stuff in the past as well. Clarence Thomas once said he was the victim of a high-tech lynching. Well, it looks like Mark Robinson is too," he said.

I wanted to take a minute to address the latest outrageous lies coming from my opponent’s dishonest campaign: #ncgov #ncpol pic.twitter.com/RtteVUiozr — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) September 19, 2024

He then said he’s staying in the race. Thursday is the deadline for a candidate to drop out.

Read the CNN report here: ‘I’m a black NAZI!’: NC GOP nominee for governor made dozens of disturbing comments on porn forum'