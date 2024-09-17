The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is pleased to feature Fiber Hues and Distilled Light: work by Melony Connor and Patric LeBeau. Meet the artists, view their fabulous work, and enjoy wine and light refreshments with WHQR staff. Join us in the MC Erny Gallery for this exciting Fourth Friday event on Friday, September 27 from 6-9pm for the Opening Reception and Friday, October 25th from 6-9pm for the Closing Reception.

We are grateful to Jan Brewington and Dram Tree Realty for sponsoring the 4th Friday Receptions at the MC Erny Gallery.

Fiber Hues and Distilled Light reflects an interaction with the natural and surreal world by two artists, Melony Connor and Patric LeBeau. Connor creates hand woven wall hangings using natural fibers, and specialty hand-spun fibers exploring a gradational palette of color reflecting a textural expression of her inspirational visual journeys in nature being walks on the beach, being in the ocean or the moon rising and the sun setting. LeBeau's artwork is a collection of wall hung light boxes inciting images of a window view into another world. Made from 3Form Eco Varia resin panels and found materials, these light boxes provide a surreal, backlit view on to a world that only exists in dreams.

The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is located at 254 N. Front Street in downtown Wilmington on the third floor.

