2024 Fall Pledge Drive Sweepstakes Rules

Published September 17, 2024 at 12:19 PM EDT

Win one of six Apple Gadgets, including:

Fall 2024 Sweepstakes Rules

  • Anyone who calls or pledges online is automatically entered to win
  • All current WHQR Sustaining Members are automatically entered. (Thank You Sustainers!)
  • Only one entry per household.
  • Employees of WHQR and their family members are not eligible to win.
  • The prize is not redeemable for cash.
  • The winner is solely responsible for any tax implications of winning the prize.
  • Sweepstakes closes at midnight on Tuesday, September 17, 2024
  • The winner will be notified by phone or email
  • You do not have to pledge to WHQR to enter the contest*
    (To enter without making a pledge, please call 910-343-1640)