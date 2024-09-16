© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Potential Tropical Cyclone brings flooding, school closures to southeastern NC

WHQR | By Kelly Kenoyer,
Rachel Keith
Published September 16, 2024
NWSW said as of 10:40, “Isolated spots across southern New Hanover County near Carolina Beach have picked up over a foot of rain since midnight. Considerable flash flooding continues in this area, and will worsen to the west across Brunswick County over the coming few hours. Please stay off flooded roads!"
Areas of Pleasure Island are flooded, and students on early release may need high water vehicles to get home.

Due to tropical storm-like conditions, Wilmington and its surrounding areas are under a flash flood warning. Potential Tropical Cyclone #8 is expected to bring 3-4 inches of rain throughout the day.

A flash flood warning means residents should not travel unless they are fleeing flooded areas. You can track weather-related road closures using DriveNC (make sure to toggle on the 'Potential Tropical Cyclone' option under map filters).

A flood watch will remain in place through tomorrow morning as showers are likely to continue overnight.

The flood warning will continue until at least 1:30 p.m. today (Monday, September 16) due to life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses, particularly in Eastern Brunswick and Central New Hanover Counties.

Steve Pfaff from the National Weather Service says, “the heavy rainfall will continue to create hazardous driving conditions. Do not drive through areas that are flooded.”

Wind gusts between 40 and 55 miles per hour are possible across Southeastern NC and Northeastern SC.

Per a New Hanover County announcement, areas on Pleasure Island are already flooding, and the Senior Resource Center nutrition site in Carolina Beach will be closed today. Additionally, there will not be home-delivered meals to anyone who regularly receives meals on Pleasure Island through this service because of flooding. The drive-thru vaccine clinic has also been canceled for the day.

Cape Fear region schools for Monday, September 16

New Hanover County Schools is closing two hours early on Monday, September 16, due to ‘Potential Tropical Cyclone 8’. All afternoon activities have been canceled.

According to a district spokesperson, Carolina Beach Elementary had to evacuate earlier because of rising waters caused by the amount of rainfall coinciding with a king tide. They might have to get high-water vehicles to transport the remaining students who don't typically take the bus.

Some in the community have voiced concerns about how chaotic the release schedule has become.

Pender County Schools is also moving to an early release schedule—check here to find out your release time. Their afterschool activities are canceled as well.

Brunswick County Schools made the call yesterday to close schools today. It was an optional workday for staff.

Cape Fear Academy is also having an early dismissal starting at 11:30 a.m.

Classical Charter Schools locations in Leland, Wilmington, and Southport will hold classes remotely by virtual instruction.
