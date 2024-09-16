Potential Tropical Cyclone brings flooding, school closures to southeastern NC

Due to tropical storm-like conditions, Wilmington and its surrounding areas are under a flash flood warning. Potential Tropical Cyclone #8 is expected to bring 3-4 inches of rain throughout the day .

A flash flood warning means residents should not travel unless they are fleeing flooded areas. You can track weather-related road closures using DriveNC (make sure to toggle on the 'Potential Tropical Cyclone' option under map filters).

A flood watch will remain in place through tomorrow morning as showers are likely to continue overnight.

The flood warning will continue until at least 1:30 p.m. today (Monday, September 16) due to life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses, particularly in Eastern Brunswick and Central New Hanover Counties.

Steve Pfaff from the National Weather Service says, “the heavy rainfall will continue to create hazardous driving conditions. Do not drive through areas that are flooded.”

Wind gusts between 40 and 55 miles per hour are possible across Southeastern NC and Northeastern SC.

Per a New Hanover County announcement, areas on Pleasure Island are already flooding, and the Senior Resource Center nutrition site in Carolina Beach will be closed today. Additionally, there will not be home-delivered meals to anyone who regularly receives meals on Pleasure Island through this service because of flooding. The drive-thru vaccine clinic has also been canceled for the day.

Cape Fear region schools for Monday, September 16

New Hanover County Schools is closing two hours early on Monday, September 16, due to ‘Potential Tropical Cyclone 8’. All afternoon activities have been canceled.

According to a district spokesperson, Carolina Beach Elementary had to evacuate earlier because of rising waters caused by the amount of rainfall coinciding with a king tide. They might have to get high-water vehicles to transport the remaining students who don't typically take the bus.

Some in the community have voiced concerns about how chaotic the release schedule has become.

Pender County Schools is also moving to an early release schedule— check here to find out your release time . Their afterschool activities are canceled as well.

Brunswick County Schools made the call yesterday to close schools today. It was an optional workday for staff.

Cape Fear Academy is also having an early dismissal starting at 11:30 a.m.

Classical Charter Schools locations in Leland, Wilmington, and Southport will hold classes remotely by virtual instruction.