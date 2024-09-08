Kids reflect on the start of a new school year

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Summer is over, and for millions of kids, that means one thing - back to school. Students around the country are returning to classes with new teachers, new subjects, maybe even new friends. So we caught up with three kids across the country to tell us how they feel about heading back to class.

EMMETT FRIEND: My name is Emmett (ph) Friend. I'm in first grade, and I have three teeth missing.

MARIA GUILLAN: Hi. My name is Maria, and I'm in kindergarten, and I'm 5 years old.

ALICE TRITHART: My name is Alice Trithart, and I go into first grade. I felt lots of kind of feelings but mostly scared and excited.

MARIA: I see all my friends I enjoy. I do so much stuff.

EMMETT: So I feel a lot older. I'm a lot taller than I was last year. And I have a different age, different grade and getting to learn about new things. I learned about senses.

MARIA: Learned sounds like the letter ooh or ah or uh.

EMMETT: Once you learn something, your brain can get a crack inside, which releases smarts.

ALICE: My favorite part of going to school is math. Because math is surprising, and I like surprises.

EMMETT: So I love dinosaur history because it's really great. I've been trying to convince my classmates that dinosaurs are, like, the best animal. They keep saying bears, bears, bears.

RASCOE: All three said it was an exciting and eventful week back.

ALICE: My teacher pulled out some magic keys. And she said they were magical, and I can't wait to find out more about them. And someone also threw up.

RASCOE: That was Emmett Friend of Chicago, Maria Guillan of Orlando, Fla., and Alice Trithart of Potsdam, N.Y. Here's to a wonderful school year.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

