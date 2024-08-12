UNC Charlotte disbands three DEI offices, reassigns staff members

The University of North Carolina Charlotte has disbanded three offices focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Aug. 8 announcement comes after the UNC system in May repealed its DEI policy amid conservative attacks characterizing such policies as discriminatory against white Americans.

In a campus-wide statement, UNC Charlotte said no full-time staff members have been fired. Instead, a dozen staff that were working in those offices have been reassigned elsewhere on campus.

The affected offices are the university's Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the Office of Identity, Equity and Engagement and the Office of Academic Diversity and Inclusion.

UNC Charlotte said it’s also reviewing its website, employee training and programming to ensure all are aligned with the UNC system’s new institutional neutrality requirement.