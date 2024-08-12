Former President Trump to hold Asheville rally on Wednesday

Former President Donald Trump will speak in Asheville on Wednesday as part of his bid for the White House in 2024. Trump will focus on economic conditions and the cost of living during the event at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, according to a campaign press release.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has visited Western North Carolina. On the campaign trail in 2016 and 2020, Trump visited Asheville and Mills River respectively.

Trump won the region handily in 2020, capturing over 50% of the vote in the eight counties west of Asheville and winning the state’s 15 electoral votes. Down-ballot candidates followed; in the region west of Asheville, Republicans hold all the legislative seats at the state and federal levels.

Buncombe was a blue holdout in an otherwise red region with President Joe Biden defeating Trump here in 2020 by more than 30,000 votes.

Trump’s last visit to the area - for a 2020 Henderson County rally - was peaceful with a few hundred supporters and local leaders. The rally took place during the Covid-19 pandemic before a full lockdown had been lifted. At the event, masks were optional and there were temperature scanners at the entrances.

In 2020, Trump’s speech focused on agriculture as he called for the pandemic lockdown to be lifted.

“Many farmers had no place to send their crops or livestock at the same time families across the country were in need of groceries, they wanted to eat well. And next year they are going to be eating better than ever before because we are going to have a tremendous year,” Trump said.

In 2016, hundreds of anti-Trump protesters gathered, waving signs and chanting outside of the U.S. Cellular Center - now the Harrah’s Cherokee Center - while thousands of supporters attended the rally inside, BPR reported.

The site for Wednesday's event, the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, has a maximum seating capacity of 2,431, according to the venue website.

The Trump campaign contacted the venue on August 8, according to Asheville spokesperson Kim Miller. Because of the timing of the request, the venue required organizers to provide payment in full prior to the event, she said in a statement to BPR.

"The Thomas Wolfe Auditorium is a publicly owned venue and therefore is restricted from discriminating against users based on the content of their speech or political party affiliation," Miller wrote. "The City is committed to maintaining a neutral stance and upholding the First Amendment rights of all individuals and groups."



Security measures and road closures

The Asheville Police Department said that it is prepared to protect the public at Wednesday’s rally, especially following the recent assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania in July, which injured Trump.

"Public safety will be a top priority for all people engaged with the event. Extensive public safety preparation and planning has taken place between local, state, and federal agencies. Coordination will continue through the end of the event,” APD spokesperson Samantha Booth said in an email.

APD said there will be enhanced security measures including patrolling officers by vehicle, on foot, and bicycles to “ensure a strong and visible presence throughout the event.”

Several roads will be closed beginning at noon on Tuesday, August 13 including:

• Haywood Street from Battery Park Ave. to O’Henry Ave.

• Page Avenue from Haywood St. to Battle Square

• Walnut Street from Haywood St. to Rankin Ave.

• Hiawassee Street from Flint St. to N. Lexington Ave.

• Flint Street from Haywood St. to Cherry St.

• Vanderbilt Place

On-street parking will be closed on the following streets beginning Monday evening:



Haywood St. between Battery Park and Page Ave.

Page Ave. between Haywood St. and Battle Square

Hiawassee St.

Vanderbilt Place

W. Walnut St.

Roads are expected to reopen around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Trash and recycling collection service will be canceled on Wednesday. The city asks community members and businesses to place bins out by 5 p.m. on Tuesday for collection between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

This story has been updated to include road closures and public service delays. Laura Hackett also contributed to this report.