NC Rep. Don Davis condemns Kamala Harris on border policy, then endorses her for president

Congressman Don Davis, who represents North Carolina’s 1st District, was one of six Democrats to vote for a Republican resolution condemning Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday.

The symbolic measure criticizes Harris' role in the Biden Administration's handling of issues on the southern border between the U.S. and Mexico. Every Republican member of Congress voted for it.

In 2021, President Biden asked Harris to work with Central American nations to address the root causes of migration, like poverty and gang violence. But Republicans say she didn't do enough to stop people from illegally crossing into the U.S.

After the vote, Davis did an about-face, issuing a statement endorsing Harris for President and said she should pick North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to be her running mate. But he added that the administration must focus on problems related to the border.

“Roy Cooper, an eastern NC native, would be an excellent choice for vice president. The stakes of this presidential election are incredibly high, with far-reaching implications,” Davis said in a statement. “At the same time, the administration and Congress must address the concerns of the southern border. These issues cannot be overlooked. I will continue to advocate for comprehensive immigration reform, including securing the border and other issues impacting eastern NC families.”

Davis and the five other Democrats who voted for the resolution represent tossup or Republican-leaning districts that could tilt to the GOP in November.

It’s not the first time that Davis has gone against the Democratic establishment during his time in Congress. Earlier this year, he was the lone Democrat to co-sponsor a bill that weakened Medicare’s ability to negotiate prices. Also this year, the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy ranked Davis as the most bipartisan member of North Carolina’s congressional delegation, and the most bipartisan freshman Democrat.

North Carolina’s 1st District stretches from Wilson County, north to the Virginia border, and as far east as the inner banks, encompassing many of North Carolina’s so-called "Black Belt" counties. It is viewed as the only truly competitive congressional race in the state in the upcoming election, largely due to partisan gerrymandering. All other districts have been drawn to favor one party.

For nearly two decades, the seat was held by Democrat G.K. Butterfield, who did not seek reelection in 2022 and backed Davis as his successor. Before winning the seat in 2022 – beating Republican Sandy Smith by about 12,000 votes – Davis was a former state senator. Before joining the North Carolina legislature in 2009, Davis, a former Air Force officer, was the mayor of the town of Snow Hill.

This election cycle, Davis, 52, faces a challenge from Republican Laurie Buckhout, a retired Army Colonel from Edenton. In the primary, Buckhout beat Smith by about 4,400 votes with help from a super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, which is backed by House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republican leaders.

When President Joe Biden dropped out of the race last weekend, Davis said he “wholeheartedly” supported Biden’s decision, while Buckhout called Biden “one of the worst presidents in our nation’s history.” Before Biden dropped out, Davis called the president’s performance in the June 27 debate against Donald Trump “a disaster.”

In the latest campaign finance reports, Davis raised $1.02 million in the second quarter, while Buckhout raised $704,439. Davis’ district could bring in millions in campaign spending this election as North Carolina Democrats aim to reverse their losses in rural counties.