WHQR's 2023-2024 RTDNAC 'Outstanding News Operation' application letter and montage

WHQR is a relatively small, community-licensed public media station in Wilmington, North Carolina. Without the support of a university system, we're largely funded by our listeners and underwriters — basically, our community.

With limited funding, we can only support a small newsroom, where everyone wears a lot of hats: our station funds an editor and two reporters, who all also host our radio broadcasts and work with community outreach. We've managed to leverage additional community support, matched with grant funding from Report for America and other donors, to support two more reporters and a summer intern. Financially, this year was a challenge, although that's by no means unique to our station or our region. Still, we hope we're giving our community supporters as much bang for their buck as we can.

Because we essentially work for the public (and because we think it's a good journalistic principle), we’ve continued our efforts to put public conversation at the center of our work, pursue investigative reporting that isn’t getting done by other outlets, and hold local government accountable — as you’ll hear in our 20-minute compilation.

This year we kicked off our Community Agenda program, spearheaded by reporter Kelly Kenoyer, which sent reporters and volunteers out to engage with voters to hear what they were concerned about. The data we gathered, in turn, shaped our 2023 local election coverage, interview questions, and candidate forum format. We’ve already launched a broader version of the program this year for the 2024 elections.

We’ve also continued our Cape Fear Conversations series, which we started last year, has recently been shaped around the four pillars of the New Hanover Community Endowment — a $1-billion endowment that has struggled to connect with the public. We’ve been doing our part to facilitate open, earnest conversation about what the community needs and how the Endowment can make transformational change — with free public forums that we’ve edited and broadcast as episodes of our show The Newsroom.

We’ve continued to work collaboratively, as well, with joint reporting done with our local partners WECT and Port City Daily. We’ve also strengthened our partnership with The Assembly, a statewide magazine, with a weekly co-published newsletter and radio segment, joint reporting, and a new program — finalized at the end of this fiscal year — that will see The Assembly and Report for America fund a new criminal justice reporter, Aaleah McConnell, who started in July.

We’ve also worked to expand our coverage into news deserts around the Wilmington area, primarily through the reporting of RFA reporter Nikolai Mather. After starting in July, he helped break and follow the story of public housing residents evicted due to mold infestation in Holly Ridge, a small town north of Wilmington. And we’ve kept the pressure on Cape Fear Community College, where reporter Rachel Keith has covered one story after another about lack of transparency and accountability from faculty and staff who feel they’ve been intimidated and retaliated against — all while the compensation for the college president has soared above almost all comparable positions around the state. Rachel's also provided indispensable coverage of our local school district, as it navigates, unsteadily, through culture wars and budget crises.

We’ve also kept up our efforts to support the reporter pipeline, once again bringing on a talented young journalist — this summer, we're lucky to have UNC-Chapel Hill student and Daily Tarheel editor Walker Livingston — who is already doing some great reporting. And we’ve officially launched a new donor-driven initiative, The Fourth Estate Fund, which includes significant funding for our Podlab program, essentially an ‘intro-to-journalism’ course we provide to local high schools, as well as new voices in journalism and longer-form freelancing for young journalists who might not get the opportunity elsewhere.

This 20-minute audio compilation highlights the work of WHQR News — which is Rachel Keith, Kelly Kenoyer, and Camille Mojica, who all serve double duty as reporters and All Things Considered hosts, RFA reporter Nikolai Mather, our The Assembly colleague Johanna F. Still, and News Director Ben Schachtman, who also reports and hosts.

It’s been a tough year for non-profit media — nationwide fundraising trends cooled off, inflation hit the budgets of smaller outlets hard, and there have been renewed assaults on the press, especially public media, with allegations of bias. It’s enough to make any reporter or editor take a beat — and we certainly did some soul-searching at WHQR — but in the end, we like to think what defined this year wasn’t the challenges, but the mission: focusing on good journalism that serves the community, collaborating with good journalists wherever we can, and ignoring distractions in favor of substance, as best we can

We’re prouder than ever of the work our team has produced — and, as always, the communities that have supported it.

Thank you for your consideration,

Ben Schachtman, News Director, WHQR

Audio content rundown with timestamps:

(0:00) RTDNAC submission: WHQR's series on the New Hanover County Schools Turnaround Task Force

(0:35) Straw poll narrows NHC Democrat’s slate for Wilmington City Council from four to three

(1:02) 911 calls describe off-duty Wilmington cop 'running over' woman, SBI investigating

(1:20) The public weighs in on "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You"

(2:17) "The water still isn't safe": Locals alarmed over high PFAS levels, private water companies

(2:41) Cape Fear Conversations: Housing and Homelessness

(3:09) Election 2023: WHQR's community agenda, interviews with Neil Anderson, Marlowe Foster, and Salette Andrews

(3:53) Newsroom conversations: Election 2023 candidate forums, important voter info

(4:18) "Literal mushrooms growing out of walls": Holly Plaza tenants demand emergency rehousing

(4:48) Rarely seen whale species died on Emerald Isle after swallowing mylar balloon

(5:24) Heirs' Property: How to lose a home in three generations

(5:47) How the justice system hurts, and helps, the homeless people in our community

(6:25) The past, present, and future of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

(7:06) Invoice analysis: Vogel billing more expensive 'partner-level' fees, policy-consulting costs up from previous firm

(8:20) The Dive: William Buster's abrupt exit from the New Hanover Community Endowment

(9:19) Former CFCC department chair: 'Who's behind the wheel?'

(9:45) The EPA's new PFAS standards will help protect residents. But it will cost utilities billions of dollars

(10:51) The Mosley Story: Unpacking the misinformation and narratives around the newcomer school debate

(13:30) A closer look at NHCS parents' groups, and the significant differences in their fundraising capacity

(14:15) New Hanover High School needs upward of $90 million in capital improvements

(15:00) How Pender County used opioid settlement money to purchase DARE-branded sheriff's office vehicles

(15:52) One year after the Pulp Road wildfire, Green Swamp Preserve has bounced back even better

(16:48) Cape Fear Conversations: Health and Social Equity