NC congressman says Harris top of ticket will give Trump 'decisive victory'

By Lilly Knoepp
Published July 22, 2024 at 2:07 PM EDT
Soon after President Joe Biden announced he would not be running for re-election, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the slot. Rumors swirl that a North Carolina politician might play a significant role in the rest of the campaign season.
This weekend, Western North Carolina candidates and elected officials reacted to historic upheaval in the 2024 general election as President Biden dropped out, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

Biden announced on Sunday he will not continue running for reelection in 2024.

North Carolina Governor Democrat Roy Cooper thanked President Biden and strongly endorsed Harris pointing to their history together.

Cooper has been rumored to be on the shortlist for Vice President but the decision still hinges on the decision for Democratic candidate at the National Convention in Chicago on August 19 to August 22.

Cooper said it was too early to discuss the VP slot on MSNBC this morning, WUNC reported.

"I appreciate people talking about me, but I think the focus right now needs to be on her this week," he said on television. "She needs to concentrate on making sure that she secures this nomination and gets the campaign ready to go."

Harris just visited Fayetteville on Thursday for her seventh trip to the Tar Heel State this year.

“The question we face is what kind of country do we want to live in. Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion and rule of law? Or a country of chaos, fear and hate? We each have the power to answer this question,” Harris said at the events, according to a press release.

In Western North Carolina, candidates and elected officials took to social media along party lines.

Republican U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards, who represents North Carolina District 11, said on X the move paves the way for former President Donald Trump’s victory.

Edwards’ challenger, N.C. Rep. Caleb Rudow, a Democrat, posted on Facebook to thank Biden and endorse Harris.

State Sen. Julie Mayfield reposted on her campaign Facebook page the North Carolina Democratic Party’s statement endorsing Harris.

“This November it'll be a prosecutor going up against a felon. It will be experience going up against extremism. We know that with the infrastructure and the organizing powerhouse we have spent years building, North Carolina will send VP Harris to the Oval Office,” Mayfield wrote.

DNC Delegate Garyson Barnettee of Western North Carolina added on X that the Convention expressed "strong support" for Cooper as the VP pick.

The Republican National Convention ended last week in Milwaukee with Trump choosing Ohio’s Republican U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate. Vance is well-known nationwide for his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” which drew derision from many in Appalachia for its stereotypical portrayal of the region.

This weekend, Vance called for Biden to step down from the presidency as well.

Trump’s acceptance of the GOP nomination came just days after he was grazed by a bullet in an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. The shooting remains under investigation.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican who represents Rutherford and Cleveland counties, asked for prayer after news of gunfire at the Trump rally.

On Sunday, Moore was quick to link Biden’s announcement to the need for changes on the state Board of Elections.

“This blatant attempt by Democrats on the NCSBE to bend the rules to insulate their own party’s nominee perfectly illustrates the need for a more balanced Board of Elections,” Moore wrote.

At the end of last week, The Justice for All Party, whose candidate is Cornel West, signaled plans to sue the North Carolina Board of Elections over denying West a spot on November's ballot, WFAE reported.

County boards of elections will begin mailing general election absentee ballots to eligible voters on September 6.
Lilly Knoepp
Lilly Knoepp is Senior Regional Reporter for Blue Ridge Public Radio. She has served as BPR’s first fulltime reporter covering Western North Carolina since 2018. She is from Franklin, NC. She returns to WNC after serving as the assistant editor of Women@Forbes and digital producer of the Forbes podcast network. She holds a master’s degree in international journalism from the City University of New York and earned a double major from UNC-Chapel Hill in religious studies and political science.
