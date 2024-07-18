In RNC speech, Congressman Richard Hudson calls on GOP to protect its House majority

North Carolina Congressman Richard Hudson was one of the featured speakers Thursday night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Hudson was the only member of North Carolina's congressional delegation who spoke at the convention. He chairs the campaign organization for Republicans in the U.S. House, the National Republican Congressional Committee. Hudson called on the GOP to make sure the party keeps its majority in the House this November.

"Can you imagine what Nancy Pelosi's protégé Hakeem Jeffries would do if he was Speaker of the House to undermine Donald Trump?" Hudson said. "If Democrats control the House, they'll block every tax cut, budget, border bill and crime bill that he proposes. They'll hold sham investigations and hearings to bog down his agenda. They'll impeach him for doing his job. But we're not going to let that happen."

Hudson also gave a shoutout to the "largest military base in the world," calling it Fort Bragg despite its recent name change to Fort Liberty. It's located in his congressional district — the 9th — which in its latest form stretches from Laurinburg to Asheboro, and east to Pittsboro.

"The men and women at Fort Bragg are willing to give their lives for the flag," Hudson said. "They deserve a commander-in-chief who respects them and who honors their service."

Thursday's convention speakers also included North Carolina evangelist Franklin Graham and Annette Albright, a former school board candidate from Charlotte.

Albright was billed as a former teacher and corrections officer, omitting her multiple runs for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board. She blamed Democrats for discipline problems at schools and said she has switched her voter registration from Democrat to Republican.

"During my 14 years working with the Department of Public Safety, offenders never laid a hand on me, yet, I was violently assaulted by a group of students in a public high school," she said. "The uptick in school violence was related to an Obama-Biden policy that directs schools to reduce suspension rates and keep dangerous students in the classroom."

Albright's speech was followed by former wrestler Hulk Hogan and Graham, who led the convention crowd in a prayer for former President Donald Trump and his family.

Graham — the son of Billy, a statue of whom was recently unveiled at the U.S. Capitol — also addressed Saturday's assassination attempt on Trump.

"God spared his life, and when we go through those experiences, it changes us," Graham said. "It can cause us to examine our lives and to reevaluate our priorities, as you should. When President Trump rose from that platform, he rose with his fists raised in strength, showing America his unshakable resolve to fight for them and this nation."