Hickory Aviation Museum receives historic military aircraft

The Hickory Aviation Museum added a new military aircraft to its hangar on Monday, when a pair of United States Marine Corps AV-8B Harriers jets arrived on Monday afternoon at Hickory Regional Airport.

AV-8B Harrier II BuNo 161396/SD-623 from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 23 (VX-23). This squadron was established in 1995 at NAS Patuxent River MD. Our Harrier arrives 7/15, 3pm, going to be loud!!

#av8bharrierii #mcdonnelldouglas #usmc #jets #airplanes #aviation pic.twitter.com/c7touLyltq — Hickory Aviation Museum (@HickoryAvMuseum) July 14, 2024

As an eager crowd awaited the arrival, Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said he wants to the city to continue to collaborate with the museum.

“The city of Hickory is proud to have a wonderful partnership with the Hickory Aviation Museum whose volunteers are passionate about preserving the rich history of aviation and educating the visitors about the evolution of flight technology,” Guess said.

Kenneth Lee / WFAE

“And the inspiring future for generations to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace.”

Following a brief rain shower, the jet and a wingman completed several low passes before landing. One plane will remain at the museum permanently, while the second departed.

The single-seat Harrier taxied down the runway and was greeted by a water cannon salute from the Hickory Fire Department before stopping on the apron so the crowd could take pictures and even touch the plane.

Kenneth Lee / WFAE

The aircraft are expected to be displayed in the Hickory Aviation Museum’s new building that is currently under construction.