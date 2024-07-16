© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hickory Aviation Museum receives historic military aircraft

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 16, 2024 at 4:02 PM EDT
A United States Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier arrives at Hickory Regional Airport.
Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE
A United States Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier arrives at Hickory Regional Airport.

The Hickory Aviation Museum added a new military aircraft to its hangar on Monday, when a pair of United States Marine Corps AV-8B Harriers jets arrived on Monday afternoon at Hickory Regional Airport.

As an eager crowd awaited the arrival, Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said he wants to the city to continue to collaborate with the museum.

“The city of Hickory is proud to have a wonderful partnership with the Hickory Aviation Museum whose volunteers are passionate about preserving the rich history of aviation and educating the visitors about the evolution of flight technology,” Guess said.

Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE

“And the inspiring future for generations to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace.”

Following a brief rain shower, the jet and a wingman completed several low passes before landing. One plane will remain at the museum permanently, while the second departed.

The single-seat Harrier taxied down the runway and was greeted by a water cannon salute from the Hickory Fire Department before stopping on the apron so the crowd could take pictures and even touch the plane.

Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE

The aircraft are expected to be displayed in the Hickory Aviation Museum’s new building that is currently under construction.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.