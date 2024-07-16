Fundraising reports show Democrats ahead in some key 2024 North Carolina election races

Attorney General Josh Stein has raised more than double the contributions made to his Republican opponent, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, in the latest campaign finance reports.

The reports — which cover the period from February to the end of June — show Stein raising a total of $13.8 million during that period. The Democrat’s campaign has raised a total of $32.9 million, well ahead of the $19.3 million that Gov. Roy Cooper had raised by this point in the 2020 election cycle.

Robinson reported raising $5.07 million in the latest campaign finance reports, for a total of $15.8 million in his campaign for governor. The total far exceeds the $6.9 million raised by 2020 Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest at this stage of the election.

Outside groups are expected to spend even more, making it likely that this year’s race for governor will be the most expensive in North Carolina history. In addition to their campaign organizations, both Stein and Robinson will benefit from fundraising by what are known as Council of State affiliated committees, which can accept contributions of unlimited sizes.

Democrats are also raising more money than their Republican opponents so far in other key statewide races, including lieutenant governor and superintendent of public instruction. In the superintendent race where Michele Morrow upset incumbent Superintendent Catherine Truitt in the Republican primary, Democrat Mo Green has raised nearly four times as much money as Morrow.

Reports show relatively few major GOP donors have contributed to Morrow since her primary victory, while national attention for the candidate’s old social media posts about executing Democrats have resulted in a major fundraising haul for Green.

Businessman and private school operator Bob Luddy, Raleigh developer John Kane and their spouses — along with High Point doctor Lenny Peters — are the only donors who have given the maximum contribution to Morrow.

Green’s maximum contributions came from Ann Goodnight of SAS Institute, Raleigh businessman Dean Debnam, California philanthropist Elizabeth Simons and Replacements, Ltd., Chairman Bob Page.

The GOP, however, holds fundraising advantages in races for state treasurer, state auditor and agriculture commissioner.

And in the state’s only toss-up congressional race, Democratic incumbent Congressman Don Davis raised $1.02 million in the second quarter, while Republican Laurie Buckhout raised $704,439.

Money isn’t always a sign of a successful campaign: Many of the top fundraisers in past elections have gone on to lose in November.

Here’s a look at fundraising numbers from the latest campaign finance reports for other statewide races.

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat Rachel Hunt: Raised $963,985, for a total of $1.9 million

Raised $963,985, for a total of $1.9 million Republican Hal Weatherman: Raised $404,871, for a total of $929,847

Attorney General

Democrat Jeff Jackson: Finance report not posted as of Tuesday

Republican Dan Bishop: Raised $1.4 million, for a total of $2.98 million

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Democrat Mo Green: Raised $667,132, for a total of $975,545

Raised $667,132, for a total of $975,545 Republican Michele Morrow: Raised $206,974, for a total of $255,293

State Treasurer

Democrat Wesley Harris: Raised $418,411, for a total of $819,403

Raised $418,411, for a total of $819,403 Republican Brad Briner: Raised $544,078, for total of $1.4 million

Insurance Commissioner

Democrat Natasha Marcus: Raised $281,092, for a total of $427,346

Raised $281,092, for a total of $427,346 Incumbent Republican Mike Causey: Raised $38,035, for a total of $228,662

State Auditor

Incumbent Democrat Jessica Holmes: Raised $134,259, for a total of $177,490

Raised $134,259, for a total of $177,490 Republican Dave Boliek: Raised $480,853, for a total of $1.01 million (of note: after a competitive May runoff, Boliek’s campaign only had $62,474 on hand by the end of June)

Secretary of State

Incumbent Democrat Elaine Marshall: Raised $298,483, for a total of $480,428

Raised $298,483, for a total of $480,428 Republican Chad Brown: Raised $36,425, for a total of $94,199

Agriculture Commissioner

Democrat Sarah Taber: Raised $165,180, for a total of $233,233

Raised $165,180, for a total of $233,233 Republican Incumbent Steve Troxler: Raised $140,970, for a total of $335,916

Labor Commissioner

Democrat Braxton Winston: Finance report not posted as of Tuesday

Republican Luke Farley: Raised $121,370, for a total of $309,137

N.C. Supreme Court