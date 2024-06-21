Scott Galloway says Boomers are robbing Gen Z of their future

Part 1 of TED Radio Hour episode What’s driving generations apart

For much of the 20th century, Americans have seen their wealth grow. But with mounting debt and unaffordable housing, Scott Galloway says that is no longer the reality for many Gen Zers.

About Scott Galloway

Scott Galloway is the host of the podcasts Prof G Podand Pivot. He also writes the No Mercy / No Malice newsletter.

He is a professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business and has served on the boards of brands including The New York Times Company and Urban Outfitters. His books include The Four, The Algebra of Happiness, Adrift: America in 100 Charts and, most recently, The Algebra of Wealth.

