How have rising prices affected you? What questions do you have about inflation?
It’s no secret that prices have increased over the past few years. Whether they’ve affected our grocery lists, travel plans or savings, most of us have felt the effects of inflation in one way or another.
NPR wants to know how rising prices have affected your life. And, we want to answer your questions about inflation. Fill out the form below to help inform NPR’s coverage of the economy on the radio and online.
Copyright 2024 NPR