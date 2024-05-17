How Putin is remaking Russia

In just the two years since the war in Ukraine began, Russian President Vladamir Putin has been pushing more quickly to build up military training, infuse the country with hyper-nationalism, push toward conservative Christian values and dismantle much of university liberal arts education, according to new reporting in the Washington Post.

David Herszenhorn is the editor of the series called Russia Remastered, and he talks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR