© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CAPE FEAR MEMORIAL BRIDGE: Updates, resources, and context

Multiple officers shot trying to arrest fugitive in east Charlotte

WFAE | By Ely Portillo
Published April 29, 2024 at 2:18 PM EDT
MAX PIXEL

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday afternoon that multiple people, including law enforcement officers, have been shot in an east Charlotte neighborhood and told residents to stay inside as gunfire continued past 3 p.m.

Details were sparse, but CMPD said the shooting scene in the 5000 block of Galway Drive remained an "active scene," with gunfire continuing past 2 pm. It started when officers from the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, which includes officers from various law enforcement agencies who serve warrants on wanted people and search for fugitives, were "engaged" by a shooter. They had been trying to serve a warrant.

Multiple law enforcement officers were struck by the gunfire and are being transported to the hospital. The exact number of victims and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. CMPD said roads throughout the area are closed, in part to facilitate the transport of injured people to hospitals. At about 2:30 p.m., officers said SWAT teams were working to clear the shooting scene.

Evening commutes were being severely disrupted by the road closures, which police said people should expect to continue for several hours at least. On social media, people nearby described dozens of police cars and other emergency vehicles converging on the area east of Eastway Drive and East Sugar Creek.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials notified parents with students in nearby schools that it wasn't clear when school buses would be able to reach some locations because of the road closures.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information is available.

WFAE Reporters Kenneth Lee, Jr., Nick de la Canal and Sarah Delia contributed to this report.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for over a decade. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
See stories by Ely Portillo