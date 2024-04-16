© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
SBI investigates fatal officer involved shooting in Henderson County

BPR News | By Helen Chickering
Published April 16, 2024 at 2:58 PM EDT
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an officer-involved shooting on April 13 in Henderson County left one man dead.
Henderson County Sheriff's Department

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Henderson County left one man dead.

According to a statement from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance at North Mills River Campground shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.

A man, later identified as 29-year-old Hayden Elias Brook, of Tennessee, was accused of threatening people with a gun. Officials said that the suspect fled in his van, which led deputies to chase him.

The sheriff’s office statement says that Brook crashed his van, after which shots were fired from the vehicle. Deputies exchanged fire, according to the sheriff’s office, and Brook was killed.

The deputies involved have been put on administrative leave while the NC SBI conducts its investigation. The sheriff’s department said no additional information will be disclosed while the investigation is ongoing.
