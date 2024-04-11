© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Oregon drumline preps for national competition: 'You have to have fun or you're not doing it rig

Published April 11, 2024 at 9:20 AM EDT
Grant Lord (right) plays with the snare drummers of the Kingsmen Thunder Drumline at Rex Putnam High School in Milwaukie, Oregon. (Courtesy of René Ormae-Jarmer)
High school drumlines from around the country are gearing up for one of the biggest competitions of their lives.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes meets one of the bands going to the Percussion World Championships in Ohio for the first time. She speaks with René Ormae-Jarmer, director of the Kingsmen Thunder Drumline at Rex Putnam High School in Milwaukie, Oregon, and one of the drumline’s snare drummers, Grant Lord.

Watch on YouTube.

Grant Lord is a snare drummer for the Kingsmen Thunder Drumline at Rex Putnam High School in Milwaukie, Oregon. (Courtesy of René Ormae-Jarmer)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

