© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical WHQR 92.7fm is experiencing technical difficulties. Thank you for your patience as we work on the problems.

Visitors flock to Houlton, Maine, as residents prepare for eclipse totality

Published April 8, 2024 at 9:20 AM EDT
A banner for the eclipse in Houlton, Maine. (Courtesy of Paula Woodworth)
A banner for the eclipse in Houlton, Maine. (Courtesy of Paula Woodworth)

In Northern Maine, the tiny town of Houlton (population 6,000), nestled on the Canadian border, is generally a quiet place. But as one of the last places in the country to view Monday’s eclipse in totality, Houlton’s numbers could soar as high as 40,000; town leaders say it’s impossible to know exactly.

Events leading up to the day have included weekend fireworks, a road race and a bus tour of Maine’s solar system. Meanwhile, officials have been preparing by setting aside designated viewing areas, ordering portable toilets, instructing residents on eye safety, setting up a live feed and even creating a tent for yoga and tarot.

Host Robin Young checks in with three residents: Lindsay Anderson, manager of Brookside Bakery; Jane Torres, director of Houlton’s Chamber of Commerce; and Mark Horvath, a town councilor and astronomer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now