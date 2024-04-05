© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Anne Lamott reflects on life, death, and 'learning to endure the beams of love'

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Rachel Faulkner WhiteSanaz Meshkinpour
Published April 5, 2024 at 9:15 AM EDT

Anne Lamott has always been honest about the messiest parts of her life, from addiction to parenthood. Now, in her 20th book, she reflects on the beautiful—and complicated—realities of love.

About Anne Lamott

Anne Lamott photographed by her son
/ Sam Lamott
/
Sam Lamott
Anne Lamott photographed by her son

Anne Lamott is the author of twenty books, including the bestsellers Bird by Bird and Operating Instructions. Her most recent book is Somehow: Thoughts on Love. Lamott is a recipient of the Guggenheim Fellowship and an inductee to the California Hall of Fame. She lives in Northern California with her family. She is also a Sunday School teacher.

This episode of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHourand email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Sanaz Meshkinpour