Traveling for the solar eclipse? Prepare for flight delays and traffic jams

Published April 3, 2024 at 8:33 AM EDT
The moon descends over the sun's horizon during an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023 in Kerrville, Texas. Differing from a total solar eclipse, the moon in an annular solar eclipse covers part of the sun's light, creating the "ring of fire" effect around the moon. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Eclipse superfans aren’t just traveling to see the rare astronomical event taking place next week; they’re purchasing flight tickets that fly along the path of totality to catch a closer glimpse of the remarkable phenomenon.

We speak with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about how these flights work and what travelers can expect.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

