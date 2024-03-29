AMC debuts 'Parish' starring Giancarlo Esposito Sunday

AMC debuts “Parish” on Sunday. The TV drama stars Giancarlo Esposito — an ace supporting player renowned for shows like “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.”

Esposito steps into a lead role as a reformed criminal running a car service in New Orleans who gets pulled back into the life when his son is killed and his business collapses.

We discuss Esposito’s career and the show with NPR’s Eric Deggans.

