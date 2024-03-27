© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
What to know about Florida's new law banning social media for those under 14

Published March 27, 2024 at 8:20 AM EDT
A new law in Florida seeks to prevent children under 14 from joining social media. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)
A new law in Florida seeks to prevent children under 14 from joining social media.

The bill, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, comes amidst a growing national push for social media companies to do more to protect the safety of kids online.

We hear from Cristiano Lima-Strong, tech policy reporter with the Washington Post focusing on privacy and children’s safety.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

