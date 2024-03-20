Cinematique Presents: Perfect Days

Perfect Days runs from Monday, April 1 through Friday, April 5. It screens Monday through Friday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Stein Theatre.

96% on Rotten Tomatoes!

Hirayama seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. Outside of his very structured everyday routine he enjoys his passion for music and for books. And he loves trees and takes photos of them. A series of unexpected encounters gradually reveal more of his past. A deeply moving and poetic reflection on finding beauty in the everyday world around us.

Watch thetrailer.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.

