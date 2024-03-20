All-woman team upends Somali journalism

An all-woman team of journalists has launched a new monthly TV show in Somalia that deals with taboo issues in the country. The group aims to disrupt the traditional male-dominated media landscape of the East African nation discussing topics such as period education, women living with HIV and albinism.

Hinda Abdi Mahmoud, deputy editor at Bilan Media, speaks to Deepa Fernandes about the group’s work and aims.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.