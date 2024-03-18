High-pressure system brings freeze, fire danger in Western North Carolina

As winter makes its final stand, Western North Carolina grapples with a sudden temperature drop and heightened fire risk on the eve of spring's arrival.

A Canadian high-pressure system moving over the Southeast is bringing a brief but sharp decrease in temperatures, with lows expected to plummet into the 20s Monday night. A freeze warning has been issued for Polk and Rutherford counties.

"It just happened to fall on the first day of spring," noted Doug Outlaw, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Greenville-Spartanburg office.

Despite the chilly forecast, no precipitation is expected, said Outlaw. Instead, the combination of gusty winds and low humidity levels increases the fire risk in the region. The NWS issued an increased fire danger statement in effect until 8 p.m. for Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Buncombe, Transylvania, Henderson, Polk, and Eastern McDowell.

Buncombe County implemented a 48-hour open burning ban effective from 9 a.m. Monday. The ban prohibits residents from burning yard waste and debris, or conducting land clearing burns, according to a statement from the county. Exceptions are made for fires contained in pits, barbecue grills, or chiminea devices smaller than three feet in diameter.

The burn ban is set to expire on Wednesday, March 20, at 9 a.m., when winds are expected to die down and humidity levels rise. The next chance for rain comes on Friday.

