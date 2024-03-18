Friday Feedback for February 23, 2024

One of our favorite things to do is connect our listeners to resources and stories that are important to them. Recently a listener wrote to say “I listen to NPR everyday - I love the entire program! I partially listened to a story last week about a women in debt and the non-profit that assisted her getting out of debt. I would love to forward the story to my friend. Would you be able to forward me the story?” Our Program Director Ken Campbell wrote back for more clues on what show she might have been listening to, or at least what day and time she was listening. It turns out she was referring to a piece she heard a few days before, though not clear which day, with the only clue that it was before 3 PM. Ken reviewed the subjects of a number of shows that week to no avail. He and the listener agreed that with so few clues, it was like looking for a needle in a haystack. Ken loves a good puzzle, so he was disappointed that he couldn’t get to the end of this one. If you are trying to find a particular piece, the tools we use are the search function of the WHQR, NPR and program websites. If those fail you, we’d be happy to try to find it if you provide all the clues you can.

Over on the classical side, we heard from listener Susan Reilly who wrote to us recently, “Just saying I LOVE show tunes! Listening to Jamilla now! And thanks for the similar national program Saturday mornings!”

And finally, one listener emailed Kelly Kenoyer this week to say “I really enjoyed the most recent news program where you were able to speak with folks like JC Lyle and Kemp Burdette. The only less than excellent observation I can make is that your using the phrase, “more than one way to skin a cat” was a bit offensive to a vegan like myself. I heard someone use the phrase, feeding two birds with one scone, as opposed to what's usually said with that saying.” Kelly replied “Thank you for the feedback! I’ll try to be more mindful in the future!” I have to admit, that one never occurred to me either.

Your feedback is important to us. When you write to us with questions, comments or criticism, it lets us know that you're listening and helps improve WHQR's service. Thus you're "feeding two birds with one scone" as we're now saying around the office.