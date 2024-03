Elon Musk says he bought X to protect free speech. He courted former CNN host Don Lemon to bring his new show to the platform. But after Lemon interviewed Musk for the show, Musk canceled the deal.

We discuss the drama and its fallout with NPR media analyst and TV critic Eric Deggans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.