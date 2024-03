Host Deepa Fernandes talks with WABE politics reporter Rahul Bali about how former President Donald Trump is dividing Republican voters in Tuesday’s Georgia primary, and how much of a protest vote there will be in the Democratic primary because of President Biden’s handling of Israel’s war in Gaza.

