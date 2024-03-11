How Dearborn Michigan is marking Ramadan amidst the war in Gaza

On Monday, Muslims worldwide began celebrating the holy month of Ramadan.

It’s the holiest month of the year for Muslims, but this year’s celebrations are darkened by concerns of famine and the loss of civilian lives in Gaza.

We hear from Abdallah Hammoud, mayor of Dearborn, Michigan, home to the largest Muslim and Arab-American communities in the U.S.

