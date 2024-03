Riken Yamamoto is the 2024 winner of the Pritzker Architecture Prize. Yamamoto’s postwar childhood in Japan shaped his interest in the interplay of architecture and community. The jury of the prestigious architecture award cited the intergenerational power of his work.

