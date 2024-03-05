© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
UN report finds grounds to believe sexual violence happened in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel

Published March 5, 2024 at 8:11 AM EST

A team of experts working for the United Nations found “reasonable grounds” to believe acts of sexual violence occurred in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. But the report also says a full investigation is needed to determine “the overall magnitude, scope and specific attribution” of the sexual violence.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with NPR’s Becky Sullivan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

