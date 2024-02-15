NC must do more to help young adults earn college diplomas or credentials, group says

North Carolina will fall short of goals for a skilled workforce in 2030 if the state doesn’t do more to help young adults complete college or earn industry credentials, an advocacy group said Thursday.

Five years ago a group of business, government, education and philanthropic leaders created myFutureNC to address concerns that North Carolina employers couldn’t find skilled workers, while many high school graduates — especially Black, Latino and Native Americans — lacked the post-secondary credentials needed to get high-paying jobs. The group set a goal of having two million young adults with college diplomas or industry credentials by 2030.

The 2024 annual report says at the current pace the state will fall short by more than 70,000 students. Its recommendations include:

Spending more for programs like Finish Line Grants that help college students cover emergency costs that could derail them before they graduate.

Providing more financial aid for young adults who are pursuing industry credentials but not a degree.

Supporting local and regional collaborations

Increasing support for high-quality prekindergarten, especially as federal COVID-19 aid runs out.

MyFutureNC held regional meetings at eight locations around the state Thursday, including one at Central Piedmont Community College’s Harris campus, to discuss the latest data and recommendations.