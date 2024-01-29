Cape Fear Conversations: Development
This year, Cape Fear Conversations will focus on the New Hanover County Endowment’s four main areas of focus. We’re kicking off the year with development. Between a housing crisis, public-private partnerships, and zoning reform, there’s a lot to discuss when it comes to building a better future in Wilmington. Join us!
On Saturday, February 3 from 1:00-3:00pm, WHQR presents another informative and enlightening event for our Cape Fear Conversations series: Development. WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer will lead a Q & A with local experts on how this issue affects residents in Cape Fear region.
Panelists:
- McKay Siegel, Partner at East West Partners
- Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear Riverkeeper with CFRW
- Pastor Rob Campbell, Chairman, East Carolina Community Development
- Glenn Harbeck, former Wilmington City Planning Director and Consultant
- JC Lyle, Director of WARM and Planning Commission Chair
- Terri Burhans, Network Officer at New Hanover Community Endowment
This FREE event at Waterline Brewing is open to the public. We hope to see you there.