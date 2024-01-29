Cape Fear Conversations: Development

On Saturday, February 3 from 1:00-3:00pm, WHQR presents another informative and enlightening event for our Cape Fear Conversations series: Development. WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer will lead a Q & A with local experts on how this issue affects residents in Cape Fear region.

Panelists:



McKay Siegel, Partner at East West Partners

Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear Riverkeeper with CFRW

Pastor Rob Campbell, Chairman, East Carolina Community Development

Glenn Harbeck, former Wilmington City Planning Director and Consultant

JC Lyle, Director of WARM and Planning Commission Chair

Terri Burhans, Network Officer at New Hanover Community Endowment

This FREE event at Waterline Brewing is open to the public. We hope to see you there.