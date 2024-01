In Jamie Oliver's newest cookbook, you don't need many ingredients to make a delicious meal

Jamie Oliver — chef, restaurateur and cookbook writer — discusses his latest cookbook, “5 Ingredient Mediterranean.” He discusses how just a few ingredients can create simple and delicious meals.

Jamie Oliver offers simple recipes with few ingredients in his new cookbook. (Chris Terry)

Book excerpt: ‘5 Ingredient Mediterranean’

By Jamie Oliver

Tunisian shrimp spaghetti

Prawn spaghetti. (David Loftus)

Charred brussels

Charred brussels. (David Loftus)

Lemon-tzatziki chicken

Lemon-tzatziki chicken. (David Loftus)

“5 Ingredients Mediterranean” by Jamie Oliver is published by Flatiron Books © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2024).

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.