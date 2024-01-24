© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JAZZ UPDATE: a piece of equipment that allows us to feed the jazz service failed on Friday. We have the new piece on order and hope it will arrive and be installed Wednesday. We are sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have the jazz back soon!

Boeing says loose bolts caused door plug blowout on 737

Published January 24, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST

Boeing still in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The company continues to face heavy criticism following a spate of bad news stories.

After an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 flight had to perform an emergency landing due to a door plug blowing out, the airline grounded all of its similar models. The CEO reported that many loose bolts were found upon inspection, souring a once-strong relationship between Boeing and the airline. United Airlines is also considering pausing a new batch of planes from Boeing.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Robin Young for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now